Medal is bronze but that look is pure gold: Anand Mahindra

New Delhi, July 28 Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday hailed India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics, saying the medal is bronze but that “look is Pure GOLD”.

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian female shooter to win a medal in the Olympics, a day after she became the first female shooter to reach an Olympic final in an individual event in the last 20 years.

“Steely-eyed determination that made her the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal in the Olympics,” posted Mahindra on X social media platform.

“Don’t ever try to get in her way,” he added.

In a historic achievement, Bhaker secured a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Olympics.

This marks the first medal for India at the Paris 2024 Olympics and the first Olympic medal in shooting for India since the London 2012 Olympic Games.

