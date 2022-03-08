'Meet the Champions': Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh visits Patna's girls' school on International Women's Day

Patna, March 8 Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya on Tuesday visited Patna's Government Girls Senior Secondary School and kick-started PM Modi's school visit campaign to create awareness among students about the importance of balanced diet and fitness in the eastern region of the country.

Titled Meet the Champions, Tokyo 2020 Olymp are visiting schools across the country, as part of this programme.

Yogesh, whose mother played a huge role in his recovery during his childhood, also took the occasion to wish all those who were present there a very Happy International Women's Day and said, "she has always been there with me from the start and always supported me, so I especially dedicate this women's day to her."

He then went on to talk about his Paralympic journey and said, "though the journey only started in 2017 for me, I was quick to realise that this was the sport for me and the career I want to be in, and have since then dedicated myself fully to this sport."

Meet the Champions' initiative is part of the government's 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' that was kicked off by Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in December 2021.

During Yogesh's event in Patna, the State Education board also invited Divyaang students from various schools, so Yogesh can interact with them and motivate them to take up sports.

Addressing the kids on how a balanced diet is important for everyone Yogesh said, "we need to have all food items, even sugar, but in the right amount and from right food items. You get protein and carbohydrates from junk food items as well, but they also have excess amount of saturated fats that you need avoid. So it is important to find the right food item for your source of protein and carbohydrates."

After his interaction with the local students, Yogesh also played a game of Volleyball with the students and inspired the next generation of athletes to take up all kinds of sports.

