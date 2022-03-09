MEG sailors corner glory at Asian Sailing Championships

Bengaluru, March 9 The Indian Army's Madras Engineering Group (MEG) has made the country proud at the Asian Sailing Championships 2022, which concluded in Abu Dhabi recently.

Sailors of the MEG Boys Sports Club won three medals one gold, one silver and one bronze in the senior and youth categories at the championships held between February 26 and March 6.

Of the eight sailors who participated in senior and youth categories, Tokyo Olympian Subedar Vishnu Saravanan bagged gold in the laser standard category. Havildar Prince Noble and Sapper Manu Francis won bronze in the 49er category, while Boys Sports Company (BSC) Cadet Sabavath Vijay Kumar won silver in laser 4.7 category.

MEG has been working on sporting excellence, especially in water sports of rowing and sailing. In 2015, sailing discipline was introduced in BSC MEG.

In line with the national goal of nurturing Olymp, MEG is currently grooming 22 sailing cadets to become future Olympic medalists.

