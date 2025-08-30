Mehak claims silver, Lovepreet settles for bronze as India ends Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 with 13 medals

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 30 : Mehak Sharma and Lovepreet Singh added two more medals to India's tally after clinching a silver and bronze, respectively, on the firnal day of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 on Saturday, as per the Olympics website.

At the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Mehak lifted a total of 253 kg (110 kg in the snatch and 143 kg in the clean and jerk) in the women's 86 kg category. Olympian Luniarra Sipaia of Samoa took the top honours after lifting 261 kg (111 kg snatch + 150 kg clean and jerk).

Commonwealth Games medallist Mary Taiwo Osijo of Nigeria completed the podium with a 231 kg lift (103 kg snatch + 128 kg clean and jerk), according to the Olympics website. Mehak opened the snatch phase of the event with a lift of 103 kg before bettering it to 107 kg on her second attempt and raising it to 110 kg on the third.

In the clean and jerk, Mehak successfully began the proceedings at 130 kg and then raised it to 137 kg on her second attempt. She saved her best for the last and lifted 143 kg to finish with a total of 253 kg.

Meanwhile, Lovepreet ensured that India finished with a medal in the final event of the championships by claiming bronze in the 110 kg+. The Indian weightlifter successfully lifted 175 kg in the snatch and topped it off with 205 kg in the clean and jerk to bring the total to 380 kg.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanele Mao of Samoa took the gold with a staggering total of 401 kg (181 kg snatch + 220 kg clean and jerk), while two-time Olympian David Liti of New Zealand settled for silver after lifting 397 kg (177 kg snatch + 220 kg clean and jerk).

In his first attempt, Lovepreet successfully cleared 167 kg in the snatch and then went up to 173 kg before clearing 177 kg on his final try. In the clean and jerk, he started with a strong lift of 205 kg but failed to record a valid lift on his remaining two attempts, where he attempted 215 kg and 216 kg.

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025: Indian medal winners

Men: Ajith Narayana (71kg) - gold medal, Ajaya Babu Valluri (79kg) - gold medal, Muthupandi Raja (65kg) - silver medal

Dilbag Singh (94kg) - silver medal, Lovepreet Singh (110 kg+) - bronze medal

Women: Mirabai Chanu (48 kg) - gold medal, Soumya Sunil Dalvi (48 kg) - silver medal, Sneha Soren (53 kg) - silver medal

Bindyarani Devi (58 kg) - silver medal, Nirupama Devi (63 kg) - silver medal, Mehak Sharma (86+ kg) - silver medal, Harjinder Kaur (69 kg) - bronze medal, Vanshita Verma (86 kg) - bronze medal.

