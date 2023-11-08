Men’s ODI WC: I just can’t quite work out this Australian side, says Ian Healy

Mumbai, Nov 8 Despite Australia getting a three-wicket win over Afghanistan to seal their place in the semifinals, legendary wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy still has some doubts over Pat Cummins & Co, while wondering if they are going to peak in the business end of the competition.

Australia were reeling at 91/7 in a run-chase of 292 at the Wankhede Stadium, when Glenn Maxwell smashed an astonishing 201 not out off 128 balls while putting on a stand of 202 runs with captain Pat Cummins to cruise to their sixth straight win of the competition and into the knockouts.

“I just can’t quite work out this Australian side. I just don’t know how they are going because they are getting the job done and have been unbeaten since those first two losses. They have not been convincing (in their wins) so can they click and bring it all together? Are they peaking for that I wonder?” said Healy on SEN Radio.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran scored Afghanistan’s first ever World Cup century as the team posted 291/5 in their 50 overs after electing to bat first. But Healy questioned if batting first was a wise decision made by Afghanistan at the toss.

“Who ever would’ve thought that Afghanistan would get that close? Afghanistan batted really, really well and then their bowling (was outstanding). They were bowling brilliantly at the top of the order.”

“I just thought that they got the toss wrong. Why would you (bat first)? It seemed to be having success until Glenn Maxwell took it away from them. You don’t want to bowl when it’s dewy,” he added.

Afghanistan’s next match is against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday while Australia are slated to face Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday.

