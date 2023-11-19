Men’s ODI WC: 'It will be a big day for Rahul Dravid as a coach as well', says Sanjay Bangar

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 Sanjay Bangar, India’s batting coach during 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign, believes the title clash day between the hosts’ and Australia in the 2023 edition of the tournament will also be a big day for head coach Rahul Dravid.

Dravid was the vice-captain when India lost the 2003 World Cup final to Australia in Johannesburg, South Africa and was the skipper when the team suffered a shock early exit in 2007 edition.

Now Dravid, who coached the India U-19 side to World Cup title in 2018, is the head coach of the Indian team who will be taking on Australia in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a huge moment for Rahul Dravid, we usually speak on football history where we discuss captains and players who won the world cup medal as a player and coach, Rahul has that opportunity, whereas in 2003 he got a silver medal. He has putted a lot of effort, planning and preparation with the Indian team.”

“Not just only with Indian men’s team, Rahul’s work is well appreciated for his involvement and contribution at NCA and under 19 team set up. Overall it will be a big day for Rahul Dravid as a coach as well. Because when we speak on coaches from earlier times it used be managers.”

“When we speak on 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup PR Man Singh saab name is always been discussed and for 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, we equally speaks on Gary Kirsten for his role and contribution for the team in the same breadth and importance as MS Dhoni gets. And if Indian team wins the world cup then Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will be remembered for a long time for their roles and contribution they made for winning the cup,” said Bangar on Star Sports.

Rohit, who missed out on being a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team, made 550 runs, and has been fruitful in blunting the opposition bowlers’ plans through his aggressive plans in the first ten overs.

“Rohit scored 500 runs in the previous World Cup, but India did not win it. He scored well, scored a few centuries and played really well in seaming conditions, but all that happened in past now. He wants to win the World Cup here, and he has a different role here as a captain and a leader, and the team has played well with both the batters and the bowlers being in the form.”

“And also let me remind you that nobody remembers the number 2. I’ll give an instance of where once I was standing with Ravi Shastri, and the interviewer referred to him as a World Cup winner, and my name was not included there as I had lost the 2003 World Cup, and nobody remembers the losers when interviews will happen after 20 years of the events, but the winning team and players are always remembered and cherished.”

“The way Rohit has lead from the front and played his shots while batting, and how Virat Kohli has scored 700 runs with all the other players also contributing so well, it will be very hard to get a team as well performing as this in the next World Cup, and hence this is our best chance to win the World Cup. It’s now or never,” added former India cricketer Mohammad kaif.

India had won the World Cup in 2011 on home soil and Bangar feels the result could repeat itself on Sunday. “As Md Kaif mentioned, winners are the ones who are always remembered in the end, and this team has that opportunity to win the World Cup. In 2015, and 2019 the World Cup was not being played in India, now they are playing the tournament in India, and they know about the conditions here and the support a team receives at home is always special.”

“You don’t expect such support in other countries like Australia, Sri Lanka or New Zealand but, it’s a big plus point that all these factors have culminated, and the team has 7 or 8 players who are playing their second or the third World Cup. So I’m sure the team will achieve what they have set out to, and be at the position they deserve,” added Bangar.

