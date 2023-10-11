Men’s ODI World Cup: Pakistani journos to travel Ahmedabad for Indo-Pak clash; report

Karachi, Oct 11 In a long-awaited development, Pakistani journalists have received visas to cover the India-Pakistan cricket match in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Several journalists from Karachi have received confirmation from the visa agency and are expected to arrive on the match day, said a report.

A source privy to the development said, "The process has begun. It is expected either by tonight or tomorrow morning.”

As many as 60 Pakistani journalists are set to witness the epic showdown between these cricket giants in India.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf called upon Pakistan Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi and raised "serious concerns and alarm" over the delay in the country's fans and journalists' visas for India to cover the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The chairman also requested the Foreign Secretary to take up the issue with India's Home Ministry through the Pakistan High Commission Office in New Delhi. The PCB has taken "serious notice of security threats being reported in Indian media and requested the government to evaluate players' security in India".

However, the ICC had said on Friday that it was working with the BCCI to push for visas for up to 60 journalists from Pakistan, accredited by the ICC for the event's coverage.

