Mickey Arthur appointed head coach of Rangpur Riders

Dhaka, Oct 29 Former South Africa head coach Mickey Authur has been appointed as coach of Rangpur Riders and will lead the side in the Global Super League which starts on November 26. He will also manage the Rangpur side in the Bangladesh Premier League. The 56-year-old Arthur, who has vast coaching experience having also managed the Pakistan and Sri Lanka senior men's teams for many years, has also been associated with many T20 franchises all around the World.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, he recently worked with the Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League and is currently the director of cricket with Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

“We have signed Mickey Arthur for the GSL and BPL this year,” Rangpur team director Shanian Taneem was quoted as saying in the report.

“It is a one-year deal. He will take care of us for these two tournaments this year. He is a great addition to our side. He is really excited to coach the local players. We have been in touch with Mickey for the last seven to eight days to build the squad for GSL and BPL. He is very active, always gladly helping us," he added.

“I think he is perfect for Rangpur Riders’ culture. He is a very friendly guy. He will be of great benefit to the Bangladeshi cricketers in particular. He has a lot of experience. He has already taken care of many international countries, such as Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Pakistan,” Taneem said.

Arthur has also coached in the BPL previously, with the Dhaka Dynamites side in 2015.

The Global Super League T20 is a five-team T20 competition sanctioned by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and supported by the Guyana government. Slated to be South America's first standalone cricket event, it will feature teams from five different countries -- Guyana Amazon Warriors from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Hamshire Hawks from England, Lahore Qalandars from Pakistan, Rangapur Riders from Bangladesh and state team of Victoria from Australia.

