'Might be last chance': England manager Southgate's huge claim ahead of Euros 2024

New Delhi, June 11 Ahead of the upcoming 2024 European Championship, Gareth Southgate has revealed that he "probably won’t be" the English National team manager if the side fails to win the trophy this summer.

The English international was appointed at the helm of the Three Lions' side in 2016 and has led the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinals, quarterfinal in 2022 and the 2020 Euros finals but failed to secure the country’s first major trophy since 1966.

"If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. It might be the last chance. I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football,” said Southgate to German newspaper BILD.

"I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close so I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more’, because at some point, people will lose faith in your message.If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments," concluded the Three Lions head coach.

The 53-year old recently announced the squad that has traveled to Germany and the exclusion of big stars in the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and even Harry Maguire has led to a lot of criticism for Gareth.

England fans are hungry and desperate for a major title and the Euros would be an even sweeter feather in the cap as the country has never won the tournament before.

The team is drawn into Group C alongside Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia for the highly awaited tournament.

