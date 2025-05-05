Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski appointed Chair of Coordination Commission for Brisbane 2032

Lausanne, May 5 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) member Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski has been appointed as the new Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Olympic Games Brisbane 2032. The appointment was made by IOC president Thomas Bach following a request from president-elect Kirsty Coventry, who stepped down from the role after she was elected IOC president.

A former equestrian athlete who represented the Philippines internationally, Jaworski has been a member of the IOC EB since 2020. She has strong connections with Australia, having trained and competed in the country, including in Brisbane, for her entire career.

Jaworski will chair the upcoming Coordination Commission meeting in Brisbane from May 20 to 22, which will also be attended by the IOC president and the president-elect.

"As Commission Chair, Jaworski will oversee the planning and delivery of the Olympic Games Brisbane 2032, working in close partnership with the Organising Committee, the Olympic Movement stakeholders, local authorities, and International Sports Federations. Her role will be to ensure that all aspects of the project are developed and executed to the highest standards, creating an inclusive, sustainable, and memorable Olympic experience for athletes, fans, and communities alike," the IOC said in a release.

"For more than 20 years, she was trained in Australia by three-time Olympian Vicki Roycroft. During this period, she won gold (individual jumping) and silver (team jumping) medals at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, and a gold medal (team jumping) at the 2005 Southeast Asian Games in Manila," it added.

An IOC Member since 2013, Jaworski brings a wealth of Olympic knowledge and governance expertise to her new role.

Her involvement includes serving on the coordination commissions for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024, and Brisbane 2032, together with the evaluation commissions for the Olympic Games in 2024 and 2028. She currently chairs the Olympic Education Commission and is a member of several others, including Digital Engagement and Marketing Communications, Sustainability and Legacy, and Esports. Her previous roles also include work on the Women and Sport, Olympic Channel, and Communications commissions, together with the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad.

The Olympic Games Brisbane 2032 are scheduled to take place between July 23 and August 8, with the Paralympic Games following between August 24 and September 5.

