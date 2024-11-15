Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Boxing Legend Slaps YouTuber-Turned-Boxer Ahead of Texas Fight (Watch Video)

58-year-old legendry boxer Tyson slapped YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul during weigh-in ahead of their fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, November 15. The face-off erupted when Paul provoked Tyson by getting in his face as they approached each other on the stage.

A video of Tyson and Paul's confrontation went viral. In the video, both fighters are seen face-to-face. To provoke this, Tyson slaps the YouTuber boxer's face before their team member intervenes to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The hated moment shared by streaming platform Netflix, going viral on social media platforms. After Tyson left the stage, Paul claimed that he "didn't feel it." Paul claimed the fight was "personal now," and said that "Tyson must die."

Tyson will fight out of the red corner. Mike Tyson stunned fans with an impressive workout early Thursday. He weighed in at 228.4 pounds. Paul was the first fighter in the main event to approach the stage at 227.2 pounds.

A former undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson, has promised his fans to return to the ring said, "I'm bringing the devil himself [to the ring]," Tyson declared in an open workout session earlier in the week, pledging an all-out performance in his comeback fight.