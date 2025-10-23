Miller, Coetzee ruled out of South Africa's white-ball games in Pakistan, Ferreira to lead in T20Is

Johannesburg, Oct 23 South Africa have suffered a double blow ahead of their white-ball games against Pakistan, with stand-in T20I captain David Miller and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee ruled out due to varied injuries, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

Miller, who was set to lead the Proteas in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan from October 28 to November 1, sustained a grade 1 right hamstring strain during training in build-up to the tour. “He will now begin a phased rehabilitation program,” said CSA in a statement.

Coetzee, meanwhile, has been sidelined from both the T20I and subsequent ODI leg of the tour, scheduled to be held from November 4 to 8, after suffering a pectoral muscle injury while bowling in the one-off T20I against Namibia in Windhoek earlier this month.

“Subsequent scans revealed the extent of the injury and following specialist consultation, he has commenced a structured rehabilitation program under the supervision of the Cricket South Africa High Performance and Momentum Multiply Titans medical teams,” added CSA.

In response to the setbacks, batters Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Tony de Zorzi have been added to the T20I squad, while batter Donovan Ferreira will take over captaincy duties for the series in the shortest format in Miller’s absence. Fast bowler Ottneil Baartman has been named as Coetzee’s replacement in the ODI squad.

The white-ball tour to Pakistan, after the recent Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, marks a key opportunity for South Africa to test its bench strength and fine-tune combinations ahead of a packed international calendar. The T20I squad will depart for Islamabad from OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

South Africa T20I squad: Donovan Ferreira (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI squad: Matthew Breetzke (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile and Lizaad Williams.

