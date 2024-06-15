Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Budva (Montenegro), June 15 Millwall's goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has passed away at the young age of 26. The Montenegro international reportedly fell ill at his apartment on Saturday.

“Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26. Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time. The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected,” read the statement from Millwall Football Club.

Born in Grimsby, Sarkic started his career at Anderlecht's academy before moving to Aston Villa's youth system in 2015. He gained experience through loan spells at various clubs before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. Last year, he signed with Millwall, making 33 appearances for the Championship side.

“Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of our former goalkeeper Matija Šarkić. Matija joined our Academy in 2015 and spent five years with the club, during which time he made his full international debut for Montenegro, before departing in the summer of 2020. The thoughts and condolences of all at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time,” read the statement from Aston Villa.

Sarkic was also a regular for Montenegro, making his debut in 2019. He even participated in a friendly against Belgium just last week.

