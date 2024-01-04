Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announce 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' 2023

New Delhi [India], January 4 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' 2023 today. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024 (Tuesday) at 11:00 hours.

'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' is given to corporate entities (both in private and public sector), Sports Control Boards, NGOs, including sports bodies at the State and National level, who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

The applications were invited online and sportspersons/coaches/entities were permitted to self-apply through a dedicated Online Portal. A large number of applications/nominations were received for this award in 2023, which were placed before the Selection Committee headed by Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), GoI and consisting of members from previous awardees, industry associations, sports journalists/Experts/Commentators, Secretary (Sports) of State Government, Indian Olympic Association and Non-Governmental organisation, active in sports.

The six core awards that constitute India's National Sports Awards are the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award or simply the Khel Ratna, the Arjuna Award, the Dronacharya Award, the Major Dhyan Chand Award, the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy, also called the MAKA Trophy, and the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar.

