Mirabai Chanu secured gold in Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships on competitive return, books spot in 2026 CWG

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 25 : Former world champion and Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu made a victorious return to action with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships at Ahmedabad on Monday.

In her first competition since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chanu lifted a combined 193 kg (84kg snatch+109kg clean and jerk) to not only top the podium but also book a direct ticket to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, as per Olympics.com.

Taking part in the women's 48 kg category, Mirabai's best snatch lift came in her second attempt after missing her first attempt. She tried 87 kg in her third attempt, but failed to get a valid lift.

The Olympic medalist started the clean and jerk category well with a brilliant lift of 105 kg and upped it with a 109 kg lift in the second attempt. While she failed to lift 113 kg in her final lift, it was enough to top the podium.

The podium was completed further by India's Sunil Dalvi, who lifted 177kg (76kg+101kg), and Nigeria's Ruth Asouquo Nyong, who totalled 167kg (72kg+95kg), and took home the bronze.

At Paris 2024, Chanu registered 199kg (88kg snatch+111kg clean and jerk) in the 49kg division, but still could not get the medal. She had secured a silver medal in the 49 kg category in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Now, with her 49 kg weight class discontinued under the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) revised weight categories, she is now a part of the 48 kg class.

Coming to the men's 56 kg youth division, the gold medal was bagged by India's Dharmajyoti Dewgharia, who lifted 224kg (97kg snatch+127 clean and jerk), establishing a new record in the youth Commonwealth Games in clean and jerk and total lift categories.

Payal also lifted a total of 166 kg (73kg snatch+93kg in clean and jerk) in the youth women's 48kg, setting a new record in all three categories in the Youth Commonwealth.

Also, the former youth world champion Preetismita Bhoi totalled 150kg (63kg snatch+87kg clean and jerk) to win the youth 44kg women's category.

The championships featured over 300 lifters from 31 nations. Chanu had previously won gold in 2013, 2017, 2019 and a silver in the 2015 edition. It serves as a qualification event for the CWG.

The championships will have medal events in eight weight categories for both genders in the senior division. India is also participating in youth and junior events.

Apart from Mirabai, CWG silver medalist Bindyarani Devi will be a massive contender in the 58 kg category, who had won a gold and silver in the tournament previously.

In the men's senior competition, the stars leading the charge are N Ajith (71kg) and Ajay Singh (88kg), who secured gold medals in 73 kg and 81 kg in the 2023 edition.

