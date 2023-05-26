Mission Olympic Cell approves Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train in Finland

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train in Kuortane, Finland.

Neeraj, who is scheduled to compete in multiple World Athletics - Gold Level tournaments in June, intends to train at Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland during this time.

Neeraj, who recently became the first Indian Javelin thrower to become World Number One, followed a similar training plan in 2022 as well.

Among other proposals, MOC members also approved paddler Payas Jain's proposal for an advanced training camp in Taiwan.

Indian Table Tennis Stars Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran's proposals to take personal coaches Aman Balgu and Raman Subramanian respectively for multiple events were also approved by the MOC. While Manika and Aman Balgu will head to WTT Contender, Zagreb and WTT Star Contender, Ljubljana, Sathiyan and Raman Subramanian will head to WTT Contender Tunis, WTT Contender Zagreb and WTT Contender Ljubljana.

The financial assistance will cover their air travel expenses, camp expenses, boarding and lodging cost, medical insurance, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.

MOC members also inducted Rower Salman Khan into Target Olympic Podium Scheme's (TOPS) Development group. Salman who belongs to Haryana's Mewat region, won the Gujarat National Games Gold last year.

