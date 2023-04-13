MOC approves CWG Medallist Avinash Sable's proposal to train in Switzerland to prepare for World Athletics Championships

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved Commonwealth Game silver medallist Avinash Sable's proposal to train in St. Moritz, Switzerland to prepare for the World Athletics Championships that are set to take place in August this year.

Expenditure for Sable's Switzerland training camp will be covered under MYAS's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and cover Avinash and his coach's Airfare, Visa Fees, Local Transport costs, Boarding & Lodging fees, and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) amongst other expenses.

Sable, along with his coach Scott Simons are scheduled to train at St. Moritz from August 7th till August 16th (10 days), before heading out to Budapest, Hungary for the World Championships.

Besides Sable's proposal, MOC also approved proposals of 8 Table Tennis players to compete at various WTT events.

TOPS Paddlers whose proposals were approved are -

1) Mka Batra - WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand

2) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand

3) Payas Jain - WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand

4) Manush Shah - WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand

5) Sreeja Akula - WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand

6) Archana Kamath - WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand

7) Yashaswini Ghorpade - WTT Youth Star Contender Podgorica and WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand

8) Diya Chitale - WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor