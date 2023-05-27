Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc in attack mode during Saturday's Qualifying despite recent F1 crashes

Monte Carlo [Monaco], May 27 : Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had a disappointing performance in the Miami GP earlier this month. His substandard weekend in Miami GP included a spin at Turn Seven in Practice as well as a crash at the exact corner the next day in Q3.

As per Sky Sports, despite the recent crashes, Leclerc has confirmed that he will be in attack mode today during Qualifying in front of his home crowd in Monaco. The Ferrari driver finished second just 0.065s behind defending champion Max Verstappen yesterday during Practice two.

The Ferrari driver took pole position in Baku and finished third on the podium.

While talking to Sky Sports Leclerc reminisced on his Baku performance. "You go from one weekend in Baku where everybody says you are a hero for putting it on a pole, to a zero because you put it into the wall."

"I am always very honest with myself and I'm not scared of admitting when I'm going too far. Miami in Qualifying, I went too far. In FP2 in Azerbaijan, there were absolutely no consequences to my crash," Leclerc told Sky Sports.

Leclerc stated that he has analysed his performance and is ready to 'go all out' during Qualifying at the Monaco GP 2023.

"I've obviously analysed my performance in qualifying, I think this is my strong point. Then sometimes I might go over the limit, but it's also what makes me very fast on a Saturday. You can pull back, but honestly, I know that on a year like this, to actually get on pole you need to go all out." Leclerc added.

