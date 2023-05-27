Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton crashes into barriers during Practice Three

Monte Carlo [Monaco], May 27, : Seven-time World Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton ended the third Practice session of Monaco GP abruptly after crashing into the barriers at Mirabeau.

Hamilton was driving the newly upgraded Mercedes with a new floor as well as new suspensions and a visible W14 update. Hamilton set the fastest first sector of the third practice session before making an error and crashing into the barriers at Mirabeau.

As per Sky Sports, Hamilton felt positive after driving the car with new upgrades yesterday during Practice Two.

"I've generally had an amazing day. I really enjoyed driving today. It's not the place to ultimately test an upgrade but the car was generally feeling good. A bit of a shame we weren't as close as I'd have hoped at the end of the session but definitely felt the improvements and we've just got to keep chipping away at it and see if we can squeeze any more juice out of the car," Hamilton said after the second Practice session, as per Skysports.

https://twitter.com/F1/status/1662420151461900289?s=20

The third Practice session ended five minutes early with a red flag due to Hamilton's crash as he was unable to avoid the wall at Turn 6. Hamilton's crashed car was lifted as he took a long walk back to the pits.

https://twitter.com/F1/status/1662421021431853058?s=20

The car sustained front suspension damage in the low-speed accident and Hamilton's team is now feeling the pressure of repairing the car before the start of Qualifying sessions at 07:30 PM IST.

Following the Qualifying session today, the race will be held on Sunday from 06:30 pm IST. The weather forecast for the race is partly cloudy with a light wind as well as a modest chance of rain in the afternoon.

