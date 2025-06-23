Morgan, Cook, Moeen & Bell to lead England Champions in WCL 2025

London, June 23 England cricketing icons Eoin Morgan, Sir Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali and Ian Bell suit up for glory in the second season of the World Championship of Legends, scheduled from July 18 to August 2 in the UK.

Representing the England Champions, these cricketing greats are set to ignite the field with experience and unmatched legacy. Joining this powerhouse line-up are stalwarts like Liam Plunkett, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Chris Tremlett and more, forming a squad that perfectly blends strategic brilliance and firepower.

"Leading England to World Cup glory was a defining moment in my career - but playing in WCL with legends I’ve shared the field with is a different kind of pride. We’re bringing back memories and making new ones. England Champions are here to compete, entertain and win," Morgan said.

Praveen Sharma, Owner of England Champions, added, "We’re proud to field a team that defines English cricket’s golden era. These legends shaped an entire generation of cricket and now they’re back on home soil - where it all began. We're here to win, and to inspire."

Stuart Cain, chief executive of Edgbaston, shared, "Having legends like Morgan, Cook, Moeen, and Bell back at Edgbaston is special—not just for fans but for the spirit of the game. This is more than nostalgia. It’s about celebrating greatness and bringing world-class cricket back to where it belongs. We’re thrilled to be part of WCL’s journey again."

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the World Championship of Legends is a premier global T20 league that merges star power with top-tier competition. Celebrating the legends of the game, WCL brings together cricketing icons and passionate fans from around the world - creating an unforgettable showcase of talent, nostalgia, and sporting excellence.

Harshit Tomar, founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, said, "WCL isn’t just another T20 league - it’s where stories are retold and legends relive their prime. England Champions brings together names that changed the face of English cricket. With Morgan and Cook leading the charge, this team is among the strongest and most exciting of the tournament.”

