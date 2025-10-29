MOS Sports Smt. Khadse highlights role of Pune Grand Tour 2026 in advancing sports tourism and Fit India Movement

New Delhi, Oct 29 The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, has highlighted the role of ‘Pune Grand Tour 2026’ in advancing sports tourism and Fit India Movement in the country. The MoS highlighted this at the event at which the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the logo and jersey for the ‘Pune Grand Tour 2026, the PIB informed in a release on Wednesday.

In her address on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, said that the event aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036, and reflects the nation’s growing commitment to sports-led development and sports tourism.

“Under the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, initiatives like Sundays on Cycle, being held every week at over 5,000 locations with the participation of nearly 5 lakh cyclists, are transforming ‘Fit India’ into a nationwide people’s movement,” she said.

Smt. Khadse also appreciated the efforts of Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya for spearheading and expanding the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ movement across the country, inspiring people from all walks of life to adopt cycling as a way of fitness, sustainability, and community bonding.

“The Pune Grand Tour 2026 stands as a model of how sports can drive both tourism and wellness. Sports science is also emerging as a vital field for athlete performance enhancement, and such events will further strengthen our sporting ecosystem,” she added.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, stated that the Pune Grand Tour will highlight Pune’s historic, cultural, religious, and tourism landmarks, boosting both domestic and international tourism while revitalising the city’s traditional identity as the “City of Cycles.” He said the event will contribute to Maharashtra’s economy, promote healthy living, and help tackle pollution.

“Pune has always been the home of cycling, and this event will further strengthen that legacy. The ‘Pune Grand Tour’ will put the city on the global map of professional cycling, inspiring fitness and environmental awareness across India,” the Chief Minister said.

Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal, Asian Cycling Confederation President Dato Amarjit Singh Gill, Cycling Federation of India Secretary General Dato Maninder Pal Singh, and former Asian Cycling Confederation Secretary General Onkar Singh were also present.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar presented the concept and detailed preparations for the event.

The dignitaries unveiled the official logo and jersey of the Pune Grand Tour 2026. The mascot, named Indu, is inspired by the endangered Indian Giant Squirrel found in the forests of Bhimashankar, symbolising agility, resilience, and ecological balance.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also felicitated veteran 77-year-old cyclist Nirupama Bhave, along with Preeti Mhaske, Praniti Soman (Ahmednagar), Bharat Sonawane (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Akash Mhetre (Jalgaon), and Pooja Danole (Solapur) for their achievements in cycling.

Prominent attendees included MLAs Amit Gorakhe, Rahul Kul, Siddharth Shirole, Babaji Kale, and Shankar Mandekar, along with senior officials Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, PCMC Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, and Commissioner of Sports and Youth Services Smt. Sheetal Teli-Ugale, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, and CEO Zilla Parishad Gajanan Patil.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026, India’s first-ever Pro Stage Elite Race for Men - a UCI 2.2 international cycling event.

Pune Grand Tour 2026 is linked to qualification for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, allowing international participants to garner critical race-points through a multi-stage, multi-day road race scheduled from January 19 to 23, 2026.

Classified as an elite event in UCI’s annual calendar, the Pune Grand Tour is pegged as India’s groundbreaking move into the global stage, combining with athletes’ grit, glory, and passion for a world-class competition. Racing through the vast topography of 437 kms, Pune Grand Tour will be Maharashtra’s showcase event – displaying a dynamic mix of Pune District’s urban stretches, hilly terrain, and rural landscapes.

