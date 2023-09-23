MotoGP apologises after showing distorted map of India during livestream

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 : MotoGP on Friday issued an apology after showing a distorted map of India during their live stream of MotoGP Bharat.

MotoGP issued the statement after it showed a map of India without including the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"We would like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation for our host country. We are excited to be able to enjoy the IndianOil Grand Prix of India with you and we are loving our first taste of Buddh International Circuit," said a statement from MotoGP.

The MotoGP Bharat or The Grand Prix of India, which is the first-ever Moto GP race in India, is taking place from September 22 to September 24. Organized by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the Grand Prix of India promises to be a thrilling spectacle with 41 teams and 82 riders participating in the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories, featuring renowned names like Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin.

