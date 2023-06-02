MotoGP comes to India, tickets to go on sale soon

New Delhi [India], June 2 : India is waiting in the wings to be one of the largest followers of this motorsport in the world and in that process, Indian Grand Prix, the 'MotoGP Bharat', has announced that the registration for tickets for the upcoming India edition of FIM World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGPTM) in 2023.

The historic and first-ever global motorcycling event is scheduled at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, from September 22 to September 24.

Indian promoters of MotoGPTM, FairStreet Sports, have been instrumental in curating the historic and first-ever global motorcycling event.

This partnership between MotoGP Bharat and BookMyShow will enable motorsports fans across the country and the sub-continent with exclusive access to tickets, exciting offers and valuable benefits for them to live the adrenaline-fueled racing action to the fullest.

Commenting on the news of this newly forged partnership, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, the India race promoters, said, "We are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner for this much awaited MotoGP event in India. This collaboration brings together two firms with the vision of delivering an unparalleled racing experience to Indian fans. By joining forces with BookMyShow, we will offer fans a seamless and convenient 360-degree experience. Together, we are committed to create an unforgettable MotoGP journey for all our fans, ensuring lasting memories and unparalleled excitement."

Anil Makhija, COO of Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, the official and exclusive ticketing partners for the first-ever MotoGP in India said, "We are glad to be able to begin this strategic partnership with MotoGP Bharat and start our journey together as the official and exclusive ticketing partner for the debut edition of the superbike Grand Prix in India. At BookMyShow, our aim has always been to enable access to and provide for unforgettable, entertainment experiences across the spectrum of sports, music, comedy, performances and beyond and bringing motorsport to India is a critical milestone in this journey for us."

He added, "BookMyShow has always played an active role in the growth of Indian sports across formats & this strategic partnership is in line with that ambition to nurture and make accessible all forms of sport. We are excited about using our technological know-how effectively for our wide, loyal, digitally savvy consumer base to deliver an impeccable and seamless experience for Indian fans who are avid bike lovers, across the MotoGP Bharat journey with ticketing being the first step in this momentous ride for motorsport fans across the country."

Expressing his resounding support to the India edition of the Championship, Akbar Ebrahim, President of The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), said "The FMSCI would like to congratulate Fairstreet Sports Pvt Ltd (Indian Promoter), Dorna (Promoter & Rights Holder for the FIM World MotoGP Championship) & the FIM (World Governing Body for 2W Motorsport ) for concluding the agreement to run a round of the FIM World MotoGP Championship in India in September 2023. The FMSCI would also like to wish Fairstreet Sports Pvt Ltd the very best for the opening of the ticket registrations for the event and wish them all success."

