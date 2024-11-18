Motorsports: Indian siblings, Johann and Geoffrey Emmanuel script history in Qatar races

Chennai, Nov 18 Collegian Johann Emmanuel from Chennai scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win all three races in the 300 SSP category of the Qatar Superbike and Superstock Championship over the recent weekend at the iconic Lusail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar.

His elder brother 20-year-old Geoffrey Emmanuel brought more cheer to the family by finishing on the podium in all three races in the 600cc category during the races conducted on November 16 and 17 weekend.

It is the first instance of Indian brothers finishing on the podium in all the races they participated in the same championship, though in different categories.

Astride a Kawasaki Ninja 300, the 18-year-old Johann Emmanuel, a first-year Visual Communication student at the Madras Christian College, made a significant impact by winning all three races on debut in his category.

Though short on seat time, Johann qualified in second position which he converted into victory after a fierce battle. Later, in Race 2, the youngster kept his nerve despite losing a gear which dropped him to fifth but recovered brilliantly to post a win by a 14-second margin. In Race 3, it was a lights-to-flag win for Johann as he completed a historic hat-trick, sparing some 18 seconds to his nearest challenger.

“I really enjoyed the races. But the three wins – it’s a surreal feeling. My performance here has boosted my confidence for my future races,” a delighted Johann was quoted as saying in a release on Monday.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey Emmanuel, a third-year BCA student at the Madras Christian College, exhibited remarkable resilience and skill riding a Kawasaki ZX6r, to earn three podium finishes in as many races. He finished third in Race 1 after starting from P11 on the grid as he fought his way through the pack for a podium. Later, he repeated the performance by finishing third in Race 2 which he started from P6.

Geoffrey, who is confirmed to participate in the FIM Moto 2 Junior World Championship next year, fared better in Race 3 by finishing second despite being forced off the track into the gravel when in the lead on the last lap to complete a commendable performance over the weekend.

Reflecting on the weekend, Geoffrey said: “Overall, I am pleased with my performance, though it was disappointing that I couldn’t win Race-3 when in the lead as I was forced onto the gravel but managed to get back for a P2 finish. These experiences will help me to prepare better for my future races.”

