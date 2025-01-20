MP: Union Sports Minister Mandaviya, CM Mohan Yadav inaugurate 'Fit India Club' in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 20 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Fit India Club' in Bhopal on Sunday.

Speaking tolater, CM Mohan Yadav said that no stone will be left unturned to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn India into a sporting power.

"In the presence of Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, State Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang and other leaders we inaugurated the Fit India Club... Our government will leave no stone unturned to fulfil PM Modi's resolve."

According to a press release from the Sports Ministry, Mandaviya during the inauguration said that only healthy citizens can build a healthy society and a prosperous nation.

"Let us all keep ourselves fit and take the 'Fit India' Movement forward. We can contribute to the development of the country by keeping ourselves fit. To make the country a prosperous nation and to make the citizens healthy, PM Modi has given the concept of the 'Fit India' campaign. Efforts like the Fit India Club will prove to be very helpful in taking the 'Fit India' Movement forward," he added.

Mandaviya said that the Prime Minister had talked about Cycling on Sunday to stay fit in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program.

The Union Minister said that if the country has to host the Olympics in 2036, then the country will have to come between 1 to 10 rank in international sports. He said that the Khelo India program is being run to promote sports among children between 9 to 15 years. He called upon the youth to contribute to the development of the country.

Taking to X handle, CM Yadav wrote, "Good health is the basis of a prosperous life... Today, in Bhopal, I participated in a program organized in the august presence of Union Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya ji and inaugurated the first phase of Madhya Pradesh's first 'Fit India Club' and performed Bhoomi Pujan for the second phase.

"Also, unveiled the kits of the state's players participating in the National Games to be held in Uttarakhand. On this occasion, I launched the 'Khelo Badho Abhiyan' with a single click and inaugurated and performed Bhoomi Pujan of various sports infrastructure in the state.

Inspired by the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the 'Fit India' campaign is not only making the dreams of the youth come true but is also increasing the pride of India on the world stage. The Madhya Pradesh government is also committed to the welfare of the youth. This club will certainly prove the concept of Fit India, which focuses on the physical, mental and spiritual development of players of every class and age. On this occasion, Cabinet colleague Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang ji and other dignitaries were present."

Taking to X handle, Mandaviya also wrote, "Today in Bhopal, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @DrMohanYadav51 ji and the state's Sports Minister @VishvasSarang ji, inaugurated the first phase of 'Fit India Club' and performed Bhoomi Pujan for the second phase and also started the 'Khelo Badho Abhiyan'. Along with this, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various sports development works in the state. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji, the government is running various programs to bring the country to the top in sports and #FitIndia . I congratulate the state government for all these projects launched today."

