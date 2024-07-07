MS Dhoni turns 43, wife Sakshi shares mid-night birthday celebration video

New Delhi, July 7 MS Dhoni, a name synonymous with calmness in world cricket since he made his debut in 2004 for India, is celberating his 43rd birthday on Sunday.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi made sure he had a great start to his special day with a mid-night cake cutting arrangement. She even went on to even touch his feet in playful gesture.

Sakshi later shared the video on social media. Moreover, bollywood actor Salmam Khan was also present on the occasion. He posted a photo on Instagram with a caption. "Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab!"

Dhoni, who usually stays away from the buzz of social media, recently congratulated the Indian team on their T20 World Cup win, calling it his special birthday gift.

"Happy Birthday, Mahi bhai! Wishing you a day as cool as your helicopter shot and as epic as your stumping skills. Have a fantastic one, brotherman," former India batter and Dhoni's good friend Suresh Raina wrote on X.

Fondly known as Thala, Dhoni led India to three ICC trophies and Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles.

Dhoni played 350 ODI matches over a period of a decade and a half and accumulated 10,773 runs at an average of 50.58. In Test cricket, he represented India in 90 matches and scored close to 5000 runs at an average of 38.09. In the IPL, he has scored over 5000 runs.

