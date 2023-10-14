Mumbai: Abhinav Bindra, Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh arrive at NMACC for 141st IOC Session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Indian Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Wrestler Bajrang Punia, Olympic gold medalist shooter and former athlete Abhinav Bindra arrived at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday for the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the Jio World Centre.

The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions.

India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983, read a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The session will also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach and other members of the IOC, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association.

Notably during a press conference on Friday, IOC President Thomas Bach said that cricket will be added to the 2028 Olympics since it is getting more popular all over the world. Bach also added that the current Cricket World Cup is being held in India successfully.

"Cricket is getting more popular all over the world and presently Cricket World Cup is being held in India successfully. So we look forward to cricket players participating in the 2028 Olympics. Indian-origin people play a lot of cricket and recently we organised a cricket tournament in Dallas too. Los Angeles had an opportunity for the same and they included it in the events," said Thomas Bach.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor