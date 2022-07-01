Mumbai Falcons extend long standing partnership with young F3 driver Maini

Silverstone, July 1 The Mumbai Falcons will support F3 star Kush Maini as a title sponsor for the remainder of the six rounds of the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship, Which runs alongside Formula 1 extending their long-standing partnership.

Maini has a long history with the organisation, having been drafted by them for the X1 Racing League in 2019. Maini's outstanding performances in the series prompted the Falcons, who were founded in 2019, to back him for the 2021 FIA Asian F3 Championship, and their relationship has now expanded to the FIA F3 campaign in 2022.

Racing for the MP Motorsport team, Maini's car will now carry the Mumbai Falcons livery which will also feature very prominently on the Suit and the Helmet.

"I'm overjoyed to have extended my partnership with the Mumbai Falcons," Maini said of the deal.

"My relationship with Mumbai Falcons began in 2019, and I'm excited to continue it during this year's F3 season which has been a big step for me. The organisation has done an outstanding job of promoting motorsport in India, as well as overseas, and I hope to play an important role in the sport's development in the country through my results in F3 and beyond."

"The FIA Formula 3 Championship is extremely competitive, with some of the world's best drivers all vying to impress the Formula 1 grid, but I intend to maximize the opportunities extended to me for the rest of the year."

Mumbai Falcons owner Ameet Gadhoke cited Maini's raw speed, talent, and personality as the primary reasons for the contract extension.

"We are delighted to see Indian talent budding in motorsport and see Kush as a contender presently to bring this sport into a more mainstream view within our nation. We wish him the best during his remaining season and anticipate he will move up the ranks quite dramatically," Gadhoke was quoted as saying in a release.

The Mumbai Falcons, a subsidiary of the Gadhoke Group, was established in 2019 to promote Indian motorsport talent. The group also intends to construct a world-class racing facility that will eventually provide aspiring drivers with the infrastructure they need to compete on a global scale.

The FIA Formula 3 Championship, which consists of 30 cars, is extremely competitive, with drivers from all over the world attempting to advance to Formula 1. The championship serves as a support race for nine different F1 Grand Prix weekends, and drivers such as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell have used the series as a stepping stone on their journey to the F1 grid.

The fourth round of the FIA F3 Championship will be held at the historic Silverstone race circuit on the weekend of July 1-3.

