Mumbai Open: Maaya Rajeshwaran stages spectacular comeback to defeat Jessica Failla

Mumbai, Feb 2 It was another enthralling day of action at theMumbai Open WTA 125 Series at the Cricket Club of India. Maaya Rajeshwaran staged a spectacular comeback to defeat Jessica Failla, while top seed Petra Marcinko's unexpected retirement made headlines, as the qualifying draw concluded.

In a fiercely contested battle, Maaya Rajeshwaran showcased remarkable determination to outlast Jessica Failla 7-6, 1-6, 6-4. After winning the first set in a tense tiebreak, Rajeshwaran dropped the second set as her opponent found her groove. The third set was tightly contested, but Rajeshwaran's composure under pressure sealed her well-deserved victory.

Second-seeded Petra Marcinko's campaign came to an abrupt end as she retired while trailing 1-2 against Aleksandar Krunic. The reason for her withdrawal was not immediately disclosed, but her departure left a significant void in the tournament.

The Japanese fourth seed, Mei Yamaguchi, displayed incredible resilience to overcome Alevtina Ibragimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6. After losing the opening set, she mounted a strong comeback, leveling the match before clinching the decider in a tense tiebreak. The match lasted over two hours, showcasing top-tier tennis from both players.

In another enthralling encounter, Tina Smith defeated Daria Kudashova 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Despite dropping the second set, Smith maintained her aggressive style, breaking Kudashova's serve at crucial moments in the final set to claim the victory.

The main draws for the tournament will commence from February 3. Tatjana Maria of Germany will take on Aleksandra Krunic of Crotia in the opening game at centre court, followed by Sara Bejlek of Czech Republic facing Rebecca Marino Canada. To conclude proceedings, it will be India’s Sahaja Yamalapalli going up against Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand.

