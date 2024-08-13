"My next target is 2028 Olympics" says Bronze medallist Aman as he gets rousing welcome on return home

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat on Tuesday received a warm welcome at the Delhi Airport after his bronze medal win at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

A huge crowd gathered at the Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport to welcome the 21-year-old wrestler.

Indian Hockey Team also reached Delhi earlier on Tuesday after their bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics.

India finished in the 71st place on the Paris Olympics medals tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Aman said that he was hoping for the gold medal but was still happy to bag the bronze in the wrestling event.

"I am very happy and I still can't believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics... I was hoping for the gold but I am happy with bronze as well...," Aman said.

The 21-year-old wrestler added that it was a 'speechless' moment after standing on the Olympic podium. The youngster further added that his next target will be to prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics.

"It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium... from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games," he added.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control. With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

