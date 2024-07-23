My subconscious mind envisions me on Olympic podium: Manika Batra

New Delhi, July 23 As star Indian paddler Manika Batra is gearing up for her third consecutive Olympics appearance at Paris 2024, she is determined to surpass her Tokyo 2020 feat, where she became the first Indian woman paddler to reach the round of 32 in singles table tennis, and has already envisionsed herself on Paris Olympics podium.

Manika's career is adorned with multiple podium finishes, including four medals from the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The art of positive visualisation plays a crucial role in her motivation.

Reflecting on her approach to matches on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers', Manika stated, "Winning or losing isn't my focus; I want to give my 100% every time I step on the court."

"As a tournament nears, my subconscious mind envisions me on the podium. That belief is essential. I keep picturing the Indian flag, and the thought of winning medals for our country gives me goosebumps," she revealed.

Currently ranked No. 28 in the world, Manika said her preparation for Paris 2024 began immediately after Tokyo 2020. "I started my preparation right after Tokyo because even four years feel insufficient for athletes. I avoid thinking about my rankings to prevent added pressure. My goal is to enjoy the game and give my absolute best. I am well-prepared for Paris 2024 and want to give not just my 100%, but my 1000%," she asserted.

She also shared her perspective on the so-called sacrifices she has made to excel at the highest level. "I don't see them as sacrifices, because this is my dream. I feel blessed that it's becoming a reality. Leaving home comforts and my mother's meals are just part of my journey, and I enjoy it," she said.

Her impressive profile includes four medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which included two golds. She also won three golds at the 2016 South Asian Games, and a bronze at the 2022 Asian Cup.

