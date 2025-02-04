Nagesh Trophy: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi secure win on day two

Bengaluru, Feb 4 Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi delivered high-intensity cricket to secure important wins on the second day of the Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25.

In the first match, Andhra Pradesh dominated with a remarkable 278/4 in their 20 overs. Rajasthan, in response, could only manage 132/9, handing Andhra Pradesh a comfortable 146-run victory. Ajay Kumar Reddy was named Player of the Match for his outstanding contribution.

The second match featured a high-paced chase, with Karnataka successfully chasing down Jharkhand's total of 164 in just 12.3 overs. Sunil Ramesh B3 led the charge, earning the Player of the Match award as Karnataka won by 7 wickets.

Match 3 saw Odisha post a massive 262/6, and despite efforts from Madhya Pradesh, they were bowled out for just 69 runs in 13 overs, handing Odisha a dominant 193-run victory. B3 Sukhram Majhi’s all-round performance was instrumental, and he was awarded Player of the Match.

In the final match of the day, Gujarat set a target of 178, but Delhi chased it down with ease in just 16.5 overs, winning by 8 wickets. Manish Kumar’s brilliant batting performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor