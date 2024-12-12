Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka, A.P, Haryana secure impressive wins on Day 4

Karnataka, Dec 12 Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana registered big wins on Day 4 of the ongoing 7th edition of the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25, popularly known as the Nagesh Trophy. The 7th edition of Nagesh Trophy Group A & Group B league matches began on Monday. A total of five teams from Group A & five teams from Group B will be battling for glory at the ongoing Nagesh Trophy respectively.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka secured a dominant win over Tamil Nadu. Put to bat first, Tamil Nadu scored a total of 117/9 in their 20 overs, while Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu with a score of 87/5 in 8.5 overs.

Karnataka won by 5 wickets through the DLS method where the match was reduced to 13.0 overs with a target of 85 runs. Sunil Ramesh from the Karnataka team was adjudged as the player of the match.

In the second clash, between Delhi and Himachal, the match was abandoned due to the prevailing weather conditions in Bengaluru.

Group B action at JK Pavilion Ground saw Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry facing each other. Having to put to bat first, Pondicherry scored 142/7 in their 20 overs. Andhra Pradesh won the match by scoring 143/5 in 16.1 overs.

Gopalachary from Andhra Pradesh was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant knock of 50 off 34 balls.

In the second game between Haryana and Bihar, Haryana having batted first managed to score a victory by scoring 192/6 in 20 overs. Bihar managed to score 162/8 in 20 overs. Deepak Malik from Haryana was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant knock of 127 of 61 balls.

This year’s league matches are hosted across six venues, culminating in the Super 8 stage in February 2025. A total of 28 teams, including state and union territory squads and an Indian Railways team, are vying for the championship.

