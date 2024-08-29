Natasha Chethan Triumphs against Narucha Phoemphul of Thailand at IBSF World Under-21 Women’s Snooker Championship 2024

The 16-year-old Bengaluru’s sensation Natasha Chetan secured a 3-2 win against Narucha Phoemphul of Thailand in a gripping final at the IBSW World Under-21 Women’s Snooker Championship in the K’taka State Billiards Association on Wednesday held in the city. Natasha won the Under-21 maiden title in her hometown Bengaluru. With this win, India retains the title it won last year through Keerthana Pandian.

The game lasted three hours and 40 minutes. Opposite Narucha who is known for her attacking game, Natasha did come up with some long-hitting abilities. Natasha said, “I sailed through. I think the shots and the decisions were depend on that particular moment I was in.” Natasha hit the big point well under pressure to win the title on her third attempt. Natasha was thrilled to be back on the table to wrap up the match.

The match began with Narucha taking an early lead by winning the first frame with a break of 31, ending it 67(31)-21. Narucha continued to press her advantage in the second frame, but Natasha fought back to level the match 1-1. In the third frame, Natasha’s tactical play, and precise shots, allowed her to edge ahead with a 2-1 lead. The fourth frame was decisively won by Narucha,. The match reached a nail-biting conclusion on the black ball. Narucha missed a crucial pink ball, which Natasha then pocketed to clinch the championship.

The match came down to the deciding fifth frame when Natasha moved five points ahead by potting the brown and blue. The Bengaluru teenager took on the double for the pink but missed the shot.

The IBSF Under-21 Women’s Snooker Championship 2024 wrapped up last night in Bengaluru and the Silver medal was won by Narucha Phoemphul with the Joint Bronze to Mohitha R.T. from India and Chan Wai Lam from Hong Kong.

It is to be noted that Natasha was the bronze medallist in 2023 in Riyadh and a quarterfinalist the year before.