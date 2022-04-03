National Coaching Camp of 91 days organized at SAI's Sonepat and Lucknow centres for 124 wrestlers

Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Sonepat and Lucknow Centres is organizing 91 days training camp for its Asian Games and Commonwealth Games bound wresters.

The camp, which started on April 1st and is set to continue till 30th June 2022, will see a total of 147 campers including 124 (Freestyle and Greco-Roman) wrestlers and 23 Coaches & support staff.

While the 75 members of the men's wrestling team will train at SAI Sonepat (Freestyle and Greco Roman), the 49 members of the Women's wrestling team will train at SAI Lucknow.

The camps will consist of athletes who recently won the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championship, winners of the Open National Ranking Tournament, and the medallists of last year's Senior Nationals. Some notable names that will be part of this camp are Olympic Medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, World Championships Medallists Anshu Malik, and Vinesh Phogat.

The government will bear the full cost of Rs 2.30 crore for the men's wrestling camp in SAI Sonepat and Rs 1.43 crore for the Women's training camp in SAI Lucknow. This includes costs of Travel, Lodging, Boarding, Food, Sports Kits, Insurance, and Salaries of Coaches and Support staff amongst others.

( With inputs from ANI )

