National Dressage: Gaurav, Moksh, Sophia, Ariana secure top positions

Mumbai, Jan 4 Gaurav Pundir, Moksh Kothari, Sophia Andhyarujina and and Ariana Dhond secured top positions in different categories of the National Dressage competitions at Amateur Rider's Club, here.

On Tuesday, in the FEI CDI 1, intermediate riders dressage category Gaurav Pundir secured the first position with 62% while riding on the horse Gse' Escobar. Abhishek Chopra and Ariana Dhond secured second and third positions with 60% and 58%. Abhishek was riding on Serrano and Ariana was on Freixenet 81.

On the same day in the Children 1, riders in advanced dressage category Sophia Andhyarujina secured top position while riding on her pony Belvedere with 61% score. Inaara Luthria and Jhanvi Raheja came second and third with 60% and 59%. In the junior's rider's dressage category Shlok Jhunjhunwala secured 64% while riding with his horse Halchal.

In the young rider's dressage category, Moksh Kothari comes first with 71% score while riding with his pony Go for It TC. Aadya Rao and Niharika Singhania came second and third in the same category with 65% and 62% score.

On Wednesday, Gaurav Pundir again secured top position in the intermediate rider's dressage category with 63% score while riding on Gse' Escobar. Abhishek Chopra secured second spot with 60% score. On the same day medium and advanced dressage competitions were held at ARC.

In the junior dressage category, Moksh Kothari secured top spot with 68% and Aadya Rao secured second with 59%. Moksh was riding on his horse Go for It TC and Aadya was riding on Expo. In the advanced dressage competitions Ariana Dhond secured first position with 64% score while riding on Freixenet 81 and Yashaan Khambatta and Niharika Singhania gained second and third spot of the competition with 58% and 55% score.

"In the national level event of CDN, I have won the Gold and the Bronze medal in the Young Rider Dressage show being held at the ARC grounds, Mahalaxmi Mumbai. In this event top dressage riders from across the country have come to compete in the show. I am an 11th grade student in Hillspring International School. In December of 2022 I also won the gold medal in the JNEC Young Rider Dressage Team event," said Moksh Kothari.

"I'm very happy with my horse's performance in this CDN. As a horse still new to this country she has truly come into her own and performed her heart out for me. I truly couldn't ask for a better partnership. Hopefully we can grow to understand each other better as time goes on. I am extremely grateful to ARC and the management for providing the world class facilities in the heart of Mumbai city. With multiple national level medals under my belt in the junior category in 2021 and now in the Young Riders Category, I only hope to keep moving forward in this journey of learning and growing."

