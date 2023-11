National Games: Services makes late push for top spot, Maharashtra continues to lead standings

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 9 : Defending champions Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) made a late push for the top spot in the medal standings by winning a total of 10 gold medals on the penultimate day of the 37th National Games on Wednesday which also saw hosts Goa and Kerala jump several places in the standings by bagging 13 and eight gold medals respectively.

Services rode on a strong showing in the boxing ring where they won five gold, one silver apart from clinching two gold medals in Yachting, one each in men's football, handball and kabaddi to take their gold medal tally to 65.

Maharashtra continues to lead the standings with 75 gold and should end Services reign at the top since 2007. Haryana is third in the standings with 56 gold. While there was no movement in the top-3, hosts Goa and Kerala jumped to ninth and fifth position respectively.

Hosts Goa saved their best for the last as the home contingent bagged 13 gold medals along with 13 silver and nine bronze medals to break into the top-10 in the final standings. The host contingent won eight gold medals in Sqay Martial Arts at the Fatorda, three in boxing at Peddem and two in Yachting to take their gold medal tally to 25.

Kerala expectedly dominated the traditional martial art form of Kalarippayattu, as they won a total of 19 gold medals from the possible 22 to take their gold medals count to 36.

At the Peddem Multipurpose Indoor Hall, SSCB boxers reigned supreme winning five gold and one silver out of the seven weight categories in the men's section while Haryana won three gold medals out of the six weight categories including World Champion Saweety Boora who clinched the gold in the 70-75 Middleweight category. Two-time world youth champion, Sakshi Chaudhury representing Goa won the Light Fly Weight category in dominant fashion.

Haryana won gold in Men's Hockey beating Karnataka 5-3 at Peddem while Madhya Pradesh stunned Rani Rampal led Haryana in shootout to win the gold medal. Uttar Pradesh beat Maharashtra to win the bronze medal while Jharkhand got the better of Punjab by a single goal for the bronze in the women's category.

At the JLN Stadium in Fatorda, Services clinched gold in Men's Football beating Manipur 3-1. Earlier in the day, silver medallists from the previous edition, Kerala won the bronze beating Punjab in a shootout after both teams were locked goalless on regulation time.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu's Narmada Nithin Raju and Sri Karthik Sabari clinched gold in the 10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team event in the shooting competition at the Manderem Range. The pair beat Aayushi Gupta and Pratham Bhadana of Uttar Pradesh in the gold medal round while Gautami Bhanot and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Madhya Pradesh beat Tilottama Sen and Darius Saurastri of Karnataka to win the bronze.

Kabaddi powerhouse Haryana suffered defeats in both the finals at the Campal Multipurpose Indoor Stadium. In the women's finals, they lost to Himachal Pradesh 32-23 while the men went down to SSCB 34-25 to be content with the silver medal.

Asian Games medallists, Vishnu Saravanan and Ebad Ali of SSCB showcased their class by winning the ILCA 7 and RS:X categories respectively in Yachting at the Dona Paula Beach. Goan siblings Katya and Dayne Coelho clinched gold in the IQ Foil category.

Important Results

-Shooting

10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team

Gold - Narmada Nithin Raju/Sri Karthik Sabari (Tamil Nadu)

Silver - Aayushi Gupta/Pratham Bhadana (Uttar Pradesh)

Bronze - Gautami Bhanot/Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Madhya Pradesh)

-Boxing

Finals

Men's 48-51 Kg Flyweight

Bishwamitra Chowgatham (SSCB) bt Zoram Muana (Mizoram)

Women's 48-50 Kg Light Flyweight

Sakshi Chaudhary (Goa) bt Malika (Madhya Pradesh)

Men's 54-57 Featherweight

Chirag (SSCB) bt Ashish Kumar (Himachal Pradesh)

Women's 52-54 Kg Bantamweight

Rinku (Haryana) bt Ice Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh)

Men's 60-63 Kg Light Welterweight

Manish Kaushik (SSCB) bt Akash Gorkha (Goa)

Women 54-57 Kg Featherweight

Manisha (Haryana) bt Mandeep Kaur (Punjab)

Men's 67-71 Kg Light Middleweight

Rajat (Goa) bt Akash (SSCB)

Women's 57-60 Kg Lightweight

Simranjit Kaur (Punjab) bt Preeti (Nagaland)

Men's 75-80 Light Heavyweight

Sanjay (SSCB) bt Lokesh (Goa)

Women 63-66 Kg Welterweight

Ankushita Boro (Assam) bt Komalpreet Kaur (Punjab)

Men's 86-92 Kg Heavyweight

Kapil Pokharia (SSCB) bt Naveen Kumar (Haryana)

Women's 70-75 Kg Middleweight

Saweety Boora (Haryana) bt Sanamacha Chanu (Goa)

Mens +92 Kg Super Heavyweight

Gaurav Chouhan (Goa) bt Sawan Gill (Chandigarh)

-Yachting

ILCA 4 Women

Gold - Neha Thakur (Madhya Pradesh)

Silver - Alia Faisal (Tamil Nadu)

Bronze - Pearl Colvalcar (Bronze)

IQ Foil Women

Gold - Katya Coelho (Goa)

Silver - Ishwariya Ganesh (Tamil Nadu)

RS: X Men

Gold - Eabad Ali (SSCB)

Silver - Vedprakash Pathak (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Mithilesh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

ILCA 7 Men

Gold - Vishnu Saravanan (SSCB)

Silver - Mohit Saini (Haryana)

Bronze - Sikhansu Singh (Maharashtra)

IQ Foil Men

Gold - Dayne Coelho (Goa)

Silver - S. Jerome (SSCB)

Bronze - Saurabh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

-Kabaddi

Men

Gold Medal Match

SSCB bt Haryana - 34-25

Bronze - Maharashtra, Chandigarh

Women

Gold Medal Match

Himachal Pradesh bt Haryana - 32-23

Bronze - Rajasthan, Punjab

-Men's Football

Gold Medal Match

SSCB bt Manipur - 3-1

Bronze Medal Match

Kerala bt Punjab - 0-0 (4-3)

-Hockey

Men

Gold Medal Match

Haryana bt Karnataka - 5-3

Bronze Medal Match

Uttar Pradesh bt Maharashtra - 2-2 (3-1)

Women

Gold Medal Match

Madhya Pradesh bt Haryana - 0-0 (3-0)

Bronze Medal Match

Jharkhand bt Punjab - 1-0

-Handball

Women

Gold Medal Match

Himachal Pradesh bt Haryana - 40-20

Bronze Medal Match

Delhi bt Rajasthan - 32-18

Men

Gold Medal Match

SSCB bt Haryana - 37-35

Bronze Medal Match

Chhattisgarh bt Rajasthan - 32-26

-Kalaraippayattu

Men's Urumi & Shield

Gold - G.R Bharath/B. Jishnu (Kerala)

Silver - Safraz Ali/Imran Ali (Assam)

Bronze - Shibi/Vikram (Puducherry), Milan Singh/Gagan Sony (Chhattisgarh)

Women's Urumi & Shield

Gold - K.P Parvathy/S.S Divya (Kerala)

Silver - Surya Murali/Niranjana Sudheer (Puducherry)

Bronze - Aishpreet Kaur/Muskaan (Haryana), Bushra/Samiksha (Uttar Pradesh)

Men's Sword & Shield

Gold - U. Harinath/A.M Bineesh (Karnataka)

Silver - K. Sirajudeen/T. Saheer (Kerala)

Bronze - V.K Suryansh/K.M Athul (Delhi), Manpreet Singh/Manoj Kumar (Haryana)

Women's Sword & Shield

Gold - Anaswara Muralidharan/Keerthana Krishna (Kerala)

Silver - P.S Anamika/Vismaya Binu (Delhi)

Bronze - Priyanshi Jaiswal/Harshida Shukla (Madhya Pradesh), Triveni/Demeswari Sahu (Chhattisgarh)

-Women's Kaipporu 60-75 Kg

Gold - Shefily Shafadh (Kerala)

Silver - Sima Gowala (Assam)

Bronze - Risha Nain (Chhattisgarh), Aarizoo Mushtaq (Jammu & Kashmir)

Women's Kaipporu 45-60 Kg

Gold - Misha (Chhattisgarh)

Silver - Rumakita (Assam)

Bronze - Fida Fathima (Kerala), Samiksha Sing (Uttar Pradesh)

High Kick Women (Below 5.6 Feet)

Gold - V. Surya Sankar (Kerala)

Silver - Harshida Shukla (Madhya Pradesh)

Bronze - Khileshwari Sahu (Chhattisgarh)

High Kick Women (Above 5.6 Feet)

Gold - Vismaya Vijayan (Kerala)

Silver - Dua Muktar (Jammu & Kashmir)

Bronze - Thejaswani Devika (Puducherry)

Men's High Kick (Below 5.6 Feet)

Gold - Muhammed Anus C.M (Kerala)

Silver - Novel Kumar Sahu (Chhattisgarh)

Bronze - Sumit Kumar (Haryana), Shreyas Hariharan (Karnataka)

Men's High Kick (Above 5.6 Feet)

Gold - Gourav Dangi (Madhya Pradesh)

Silver - Abhay K.H (Kerala)

Bronze - Danish Ali Bhat (Jammu & Kashmir)

Men's Kaipporu 65-80 Kg

Gold - R. Anoop (Kerala)

Silver - Anuj Kumar (Delhi)

Bronze - Adharv Patil (Maharashtra), Vinay Kumar (Chhattisgarh)

-Sqay Martial Art

Men's 50 Kg

Gold - Albert Joshua Ferrao (Goa)

Silver - Pothina Praveen (Andhra Pradesh)

Bronze - Ganesh Shanubogher (Karnataka), Hardik Mehra (Delhi)

Men's 54 Kg

Gold - Parshuram Nakkaragundi (Goa)

Silver - Arooj Ahmad Wani (Jammu & Kashmir)

Bronze - Huzaifa Thakur (Maharashtra), Deepanshu Bharadwaj (Delhi)

Men's 58 Kg

Gold - Sheikh Hashim (Jammu & Kashmir)

Silver - Ramith Bangera (Goa)

Bronze - Mulagapaka Neelanjani Prasad (Andhra), Ajay Singh Kasana (Rajasthan)

Men's 62 Kg

Gold - Nitesh Vithu Jalmi (Goa)

Silver - Nasir Ahmed Zargar (Jammu & Kashmir)

Bronze - Jitender Kumar (Delhi), Vedant Surve (Maharashtra)

Men's 66 Kg

Gold - Laxman Bisht (Delhi)

Silver - Adnan Farooq (Jammu & Kashmir)

Bronze - Shivam Mishra (Goa), Hridyansh Malhotra (Haryana)

Men's 70 Kg

Gold - Faizan Ayoub (Jammu & Kashmir)

Silver - Sohail Shaikh (Goa)

Bronze - Vansh Gaur (Delhi), Lokesh Golada (Rajasthan)

Men's 74kg

Gold - Shivraj Warghade (Maharashtra)

Silver - Manju Malgavi (Goa)

Bronze - Abhishek Gambhir (Delhi), Harshvardhan L.S (Karnataka)

Men's 74+kg

Gold - Aman Naqashbandi (J&K)

Silver - Madhukar Ghogle (Goa)

Bronze - Kamlesh Jangid (Rajasthan), G. Srinivasulu (Andhra Pradesh)

Women's 46kg

Gold - Sania Manzoor (Jammu & Kashmir)

Silver - Aastha Gayki (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Savitri M Koti (Goa), Zeba Bano (Rajasthan)

Women's 50 Kg

Gold - Pragati Bhandage (Goa)

Silver - Jassi Kesharwani (Delhi)

Bronze - Kannu Sharma (Rajasthan), Tazina Maqbool (Jammu & Kashmir)

Women's 54 Kg

Gold - Ruchi Mandrekar (Goa)

Silver - Jivisha Pasricha (Delhi)

Bronze - Shobana M (Tamil Nadu), Humaira Lateef (Jammu & Kashmir)

Women's 58 Kg

Gold - Aqsa Showkat (Jammu & Kashmir)

Silver - Mahadevi Kankal (Goa)

Bronze - Sarita Chauhan (Delhi), Durga Kumari (Rajasthan)

Women's 62 Kg

Gold - Drishti Dagar (Delhi)

Silver - Samapada Kavlekar (Goa)

Bronze - Sunita Rani (Rajasthan), Minati Sahoo (Odisha)

Women's 66 Kg

Gold - Harsita Kaushik (Delhi)

Silver - Fatima Adil ((Jammu & Kashmir)

Bronze - Ashwini Wagaj (Maharashtra), Ritu Raj Sharma (Rajasthan)

Women's 70 Kg

Gold - Yogita Khade (Maharashtra)

Silver - Mitali Tamse (Goa)

Bronze - Sarla Kumari (Rajasthan), Nikita Kaur (Delhi)

Women's 70+ Kg

Gold - Sakshi Sawant (Goa)

Silver - Vaishali Bangar (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Dil Afroz (Odisha), S. Rahini (Tamil Nadu)

Aero Soay Mixed

Gold - Saniya Subash,M. Bharathi Ulaganathan, Praveen Prakash (Andaman & Nicobar Islands)

Silver - Pronita Chutiya, Arabinda Neog, Partha Prathim Saikia (Assam)

Bronze - Saniya Chawhan, Aman Khan, Meboob Ilahi Ansari (Maharashtra)

Kashvi Siban, Shiva Arora, Shivankar Pratap Singh (Punjab)

Men's Khawankey Group

Gold - Karnataka

Silver - Rajasthan

Bronze - Goa

K3 Women

Gold - Shugufta Mehraj (Jammu & Kashmir)

Silver - Kunda Majhi (Odisha)

Bronze - Anita Umesh Dasarpasam (Goa)

K2 Women

Gold - Arya Vivek Pednekar (Goa)

Silver - Pratiksha Sharma (Haryana)

Bronze - Jamshetah Yousuf (Jammu & Kashmir)

K1 Men

Gold - Mir Arslan Mehraj (Jammu & Kashmir)

Silver - Madan Desai (Goa)

Bronze - Santhosh S (Tamil Nadu)

ASI Women

Gold - Disha Panditha (Jammu & Kashmir)

Silver - Parveen Asif (Odisha)

Bronze - Chaval Lal Prasad (Goa), Afreen Chakdi (Karnataka)

ASI Men

Gold - Shahadat Ahmed (Rajasthan)

Silver - Dandagi Meghanath Ashok (Goa)

Bronze - Sheikh Uzair Nazeer (Jammu & Kashmir), Swami Shivaih (Telangana)

Aero Sqay Group Men

Gold - Basavraj Jawar, Suvam Kaurane, Dandagi Ashok (Goa)

Silver - Harsha Kely, Amit Arya, Karan Sharma (Haryana)

Bronze - Ankush Kumar Singh, Rohit Kumar, Vishal Sing (Bihar)

-Kho-Kho

Women

Gold Medal Match

Maharashtra bt Odisha - 46-40

Bronze Medal Match

Karnataka bt Kerala - 30-10

Men

Gold Medal Match

Maharashtra bt Odisha - 72-26

Bronze Medal Match

Kerala bt Andhra Pradesh - 24-24 (Kerala won by 6 seconds)

-Judo

Mixed Team

Gold - Manipur

Silver - Rajasthan

Bronze - Madhya Pradesh, Delhi

-Road Cycling

Men's Individual Time Trial (41 KM)

Gold - Naveen John (Karnataka)

Silver - Sreenath Lakshmikanth (Tamil Nadu)

Bronze - Chinmay V. Kewalramani (Maharashtra)

Women's Road Race (75 KM)

Gold - Swasti Singh (Odisha)

Silver - Muskan Sandeep Gupta (Gujarat)

Bronze - Meenakshi (Haryana)

-Lawn Bowls

Men's Fours Finals

Gold - Assam, Jharkhand (Joint Winners)

Bronze - Odisha, Delhi

Men's Singles

Gold - Jharkhand, West Bengal (Joint Winners)

Bronze - Delhi, Odisha

Women's Pairs

Gold - Assam, Delhi (Joint Winners)

Women's Triples

Gold - Assam, Delhi (Joint Winners)

Bronze - Jharkhand, West Bengal

-Beach Handball

Men Bronze Medal Match

Uttar Pradesh bt Telangana - 31-13

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Chhattisgarh bt Maharashtra - 33-30

-Yogasana

Artistic Single Men (Held on 7th Nov)

Gold - Vaibhav Waman Shrirame (Maharashtra)

Silver - Praveen Kuamr Pathak (Uttar Pradesh)

Bronze - Abhishek Kumar (Haryana).

