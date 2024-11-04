National Pythian Games to be held in December; CM Nayab Saini invited to be chief guest

Panchkula (Chandigarh) [India], November 4 : The first National Cultural Pythian Games will be held from December 12 to 15, 2024, at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. This grand event is expected to see participation from around 5,000 artists and athletes from India, along with representatives from over 15 countries, including Russia.

The founder of the Modern Pythian Games, Bijendra Goyal, met with the Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, and invited him to be the chief guest for the inauguration of the First National Cultural Pythian Games. He also requested that the stadium and essential infrastructure be provided on a pro-bono basis for the event.

Goyal highlighted that this event will showcase the rich cultural heritage of India and Haryana on a global platform, boosting tourism in Haryana and aiding in attracting international investment. Notably, through this event, the revival of Gada Yuddha (mace warfare) will take place on the land of Haryana, also known as the land of the Gita, for the first time in over 5,000 years.

Kurukshetra University and the Modern Pythian Games have also reached a preliminary agreement to research the cultural connections and similarities between Indian and Greek cultures, as well as their ties during the Mahabharata era. Together, these institutions aim to connect diverse cultures and contribute to global cultural mapping.

Explaining the historical significance of the Pythian Games, Goyal said that, according to Greek mythology, these games were established by the god Apollo and are considered the precursor to the Olympic Games. While the Olympics primarily focused on physical competitions, the Pythian Games equally celebrated arts, culture, and physical contests.

India, with its rich heritage of art and culture, has for the first time secured a global trademark for the Pythian Games, establishing its potential to become a global hub for art, culture, and traditional sports. Goyal added that the Pythian Games are not only a means of preserving cultural heritage but also a new global economic platform with the potential to shape the global cultural industry, valued at over $2.25 trillion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor