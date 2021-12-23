NDTL has regained WADA accreditation, will help in achieving highest global standards in sports: Anurag Thakur
By ANI | Published: December 23, 2021 05:25 PM2021-12-23T17:25:08+5:302021-12-23T17:35:02+5:30
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday said that National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has regained the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accreditation.
"National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) regains the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accreditation. Restoration of accreditation is a boost to India's efforts to achieve the highest global standards of excellence in sport. This is the result of untiring efforts by GOI," he said in a tweet.
"Last week in Parliament, we introduced 'The National Anti-Doping Bill 2021', which is another step in India's quest to become a sporting powerhouse," he added.
Earlier in July, WADA had suspended accreditation of NDTL in New Delhi for the second period of up to six months.
An original six-month suspension had been imposed on the NDTL in August 2019 due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) identified during a WADA site visit, in relation to the laboratory's isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) analytical method, as regulated by the relevant WADA Technical Document (TD2016IRMS).
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor