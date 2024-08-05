Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Javelin Throw Live on TV and Online in India

The anticipation is building as Neeraj Chopra prepares to defend his Olympic gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Summer Games. Arriving in Paris last month, the defending Olympic champion is a key member of the 29-strong Indian athletics contingent aiming to enhance the country's medal tally across 16 events.

Chopra, who clinched India's first-ever Olympic gold in athletics at the Tokyo Games, will be joined by Kishore Jena in the men’s javelin competition. Jena secured a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, finishing behind Chopra.

The athletics events at the Paris Olympics commenced on August 1 at the iconic Stade de France. Chopra and Jena will compete in the javelin throw, with Chopra also having won the Diamond League title in 2022 and the Asian Games gold medal in 2023.

Event Schedule:

Qualification Round: August 6 Group A: 1:50 pm IST Group B: 3:20 pm IST

Men's Final: August 8, 11:55 pm IST

How to Watch:

The Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 Network. Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD will offer coverage in English, with Tamil and Telugu options available. Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 will present the events in Hindi.

For live streaming, fans can tune in via the JioCinema app and website, which will offer free access to multiple events throughout the Games.