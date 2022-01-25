Neeraj Chopra awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day

Star athlete Neeraj Chopra, who made history by winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, will now be honored with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. A total of 384 people have been awarded gallantry awards. Neeraj Chopra has also got a place in this list. It is learned that on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, 348 people were awarded gallantry awards by the President.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved awards of 384 Gallantry for armed forces personnel & others on the eve of 73rd Republic Day celebrations. These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, 3 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry) & 2 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry)

