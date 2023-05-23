Neeraj Chopra becomes World No.1 in men's javelin rankings

Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday scripted history when he became the new World No.1 Javelin thrower. The ace Javelin thrower Chopra has become the first Indian track and field athlete to be crowned World No.1.The 25-year-old Neeraj takes the lead from the current world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada to top the rankings released by World Athletics. He takes a 22-point lead from Peters and has 1455 points to his name.

Chopra was recently seen in action in the Doha Diamond League. The Indian star won the season opener with an 88.67m throw and took the world league in the prestigious Diamond League. Chopra will be seen in action Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands on June 4. He is the reigning Diamond League champion as he won the final of the prestigious event in 2022. Chopra is a force to reckon with in the world of Javelin throw sport. He has rose up the ranks and is one of the greatest track and field athletes of India. Chopra became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a medal at Olympics and the star ended India's drought by winning the top honour - The Gold Medal in Tokyo 2020.