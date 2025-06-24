Neeraj Chopra Classic attracts long list of brand partnerships ahead of Bengaluru event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : The Neeraj Chopra ClassicIndia's first global javelin competition that will see the world's best athletes go toe-to-toe at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on July 5thhas attracted a plethora of top brands who have come on board as partners to the event.

Accelerated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the event boasts a robust lineup of sponsors and collaborators, including Visa (Official Partner), Audi India (Mobility Partner), BodyArmor Lyte ORS (Hydration Partner), Duolingo English Test (Learning Partner), and Snapchat (Content Partner), among others.

Speaking on the response from brands to the NC Classic, Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports, said, as quoted by the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 press release, "The versatility and range of brands that have decided to come on board with the NC Classic is testament to the potential this competition has. These are the biggest names in world javelin, spearheaded by Neeraj, competing on Indian soil for the first time. The event has all the ingredients to be a blockbuster and a regular fixture on the world athletics calendar. The response to partner with the event has been fantastic, and it only augurs well for the future of live sport planned to global standards, in India."

Radisson Hotel Group has come on board as the Hospitality Partner, while JioStar will be the official Broadcast Partner for the event. The event will also have its own range of merchandise for which FanCode Shop have come onboard as Fan Merchandise Partner.

Complete List Of Partners:

1. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited: Accelerated By

2. Visa: Official Partner

3. Stage App: Official Entertainment Partner

4. Fixderma: Official Skincare Partner

5. Audi India: Official Mobility Partner

6. BODYARMOR Lyte ORS: Official Hydration Partner

7. Duolingo English Test: Official Learning Partner

8. Under Armour: Official Athletic Performance Partner

9. Radisson Hotel Group: Official Hospitality Partner

10. JioStar: Official Broadcast Partner

11. ACT: Official Wi-Fi Partner

12. Bangalore Baptist Hospital: Official Healthcare Partner

13. Radio City: Official Radio Partner

14. Snapchat: Official Content Partner

15. Mera Hoarding: Official Outdoor Partner

16. FanCode Shop: Official Fan Merchandise Partner.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic is expected to become a premier fixture on the global athletics calendar, marking a significant step forward for world-class sporting events in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor