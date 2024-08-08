Neeraj Chopra Final Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024: When and Where to Watch Men's Javelin Throw Final on TV and Online in India
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 8, 2024 01:05 PM2024-08-08T13:05:14+5:302024-08-08T13:05:53+5:30
Neeraj Chopra Final at Paris Olympics: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra, known as India's golden boy, is set to compete ...
Neeraj Chopra Final at Paris Olympics: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra, known as India's golden boy, is set to compete in the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024. Chopra secured his spot in the final with an impressive throw of 89.34 meters during the qualification round on August 6.
8️⃣9️⃣.3️⃣4️⃣🚀— JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 6, 2024
ONE THROW IS ALL IT TAKES FOR THE CHAMP! #NeerajChopra qualifies for the Javelin final in style 😎
watch the athlete in action, LIVE NOW on #Sports18 & stream FREE on #JioCinema📲#OlympicsonJioCinema#OlympicsonSports18#JioCinemaSports#Javelin#Olympicspic.twitter.com/sNK0ry3Bnc
This performance exceeded the direct qualification standard of 84 meters on his first attempt at Stade de France and was the second-best throw of his career, following his gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Chopra will represent India's last major hope for a gold medal at the Games. He aims to become the first Indian to win two Olympic golds in an individual event and only the fifth man in Olympic history to defend the javelin title.
The final promises to be a thrilling contest, with Chopra topping both qualification groups A and B, which featured 32 throwers. He is among the 12 athletes who will vie for the podium in the final.
"Final mei pressure hoga par taiyaari poori hai" 💪🥹— JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 8, 2024
Catch Neeraj Chopra aim for glory at #Paris2024, LIVE from 11:55 PM on #Sports18 and stream for FREE on #JioCinema! 👈
#OlympicsOnJioCinema#OlympicsOnSports18#JioCinemaSports#NeerajChopra#Athleticspic.twitter.com/y0NSzZkNlk
Event Details:
- Date: August 8, Thursday
- Time: 11:55 PM IST
- Location: Stade de France, Paris
- Broadcast: Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD
- Live Streaming: JioCinema app and website