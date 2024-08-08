Neeraj Chopra Final Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024: When and Where to Watch Men's Javelin Throw Final on TV and Online in India

Neeraj Chopra Final at Paris Olympics: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra, known as India's golden boy, is set to compete in the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024. Chopra secured his spot in the final with an impressive throw of 89.34 meters during the qualification round on August 6.

This performance exceeded the direct qualification standard of 84 meters on his first attempt at Stade de France and was the second-best throw of his career, following his gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Chopra will represent India's last major hope for a gold medal at the Games. He aims to become the first Indian to win two Olympic golds in an individual event and only the fifth man in Olympic history to defend the javelin title.

The final promises to be a thrilling contest, with Chopra topping both qualification groups A and B, which featured 32 throwers. He is among the 12 athletes who will vie for the podium in the final.

Event Details: