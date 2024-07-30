Neeraj Chopra ‘Finally’ Arrives at Olympics Games Village in Paris (See Pics)

India’s star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, has arrived in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics. Chopra, who made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in track and field, is expected to be a key contender in this year's games. "नमस्कार, Paris! Excited to finally reach the Olympic Games village. #Paris2024" he wrote on X (Formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) shared a social media post featuring Chopra at the Paris Olympics village, where he also posted an inspiring message for the Indian contingent competing in the 2024 Olympics. "Look who’s here @Neeraj_chopra1 has arrived at the athletes village, and has a message for his fellow athletes."

Chopra is scheduled to compete in the javelin throw event, with the qualification round set for August 6 at 1:50 PM IST. Group B of the qualification will begin at 3:20 PM IST. If Chopra advances, the men’s javelin throw final will take place on August 8, starting at 11:55 PM IST.

In the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker has already secured two medals for India, one in the individual shooting event and another in the mixed event with partner Sarabjot Singh. With these achievements, expectations are high for India's performance, and Chopra is expected to continue the country’s success.