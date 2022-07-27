Neeraj Chopra gets emotional after getting ruled out of Commonwealth Games

Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He has been ruled out due to injury during the World Athletics Championships. However, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist also shared the long emotional note on his Instagram in this regard, Neeraj on his Instagram wrote "I'm extremely disappointed to inform you all that I will not be able to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham"

"I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships. On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered and I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks" he further added.

"I have discussed this with my support team and the 10A, AFI, and SAT's CAIMS, and we've collectively decided that keeping my long-term goals in mind, it would be best for me to skip the CWG in order to avoid risking any further aggravation of the injury," Chopra said.

Neeraj, after winning the silver medal at the World Championships in Oregon, has also stated about feeling a little discomfort in his thigh "After the 4th throw, I did feel a bit of discomfort in my thigh, I wasn't able to put in that much effort. That was on my mind, but I just wanted to make sure I can throw. So I strapped my thigh. Hopefully it will be fine. I will know by morning how it feels or if there is something to worry about," he said.