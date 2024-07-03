Neeraj Chopra Opts Out Of Paris Diamond League; 26-Year Old Issues Clarification On His Exit

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has addressed the buzz around his absence from the Paris Diamond League, stating that the event was never part of his competition calendar this year. Chopra is concentrating on preparations for the upcoming Olympics in Paris, where he aims to defend his title. Neeraj participated in the Doha Diamond League, the Federation Cup in India, and the Paavo Nurmi Games earlier this season. Reports initially suggested that he withdrew from the Paris Diamond League to prioritize his health, but Neeraj clarified this on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

Hello, everyone. Just to clarify: the #ParisDL wasn't part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven't 'withdrawn' from it. I'm focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games.



Thanks for your understanding and support, and wishing all the athletes competing all the… — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 3, 2024

"Hello, everyone. Just to clarify: the #ParisDL wasn't part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven't 'withdrawn' from it. I'm focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games. Thanks for your understanding and support, and wishing all the athletes competing all the best!" Neeraj tweeted. Neeraj also addressed his recurring adductor issues, noting that he plans to seek medical advice after the Olympics.

“Every year I have some problems with my adductor, maybe after the Olympics I am going to talk to different doctors.” Despite these challenges, he expressed a desire to compete in more events this season. “Initially, I wanted to compete more this season, but it was not possible due to my niggles,” he added. Neeraj secured a second-place finish at the Doha Diamond League earlier this year and clinched gold at both the Federation Cup and the Paavo Nurmi Games.