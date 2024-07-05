Neeraj Chopra promises PM Modi home-made "churma" treat after Paris 2024 Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Paris Olympics 2024 contingent on Friday, motivating them to make their country proud.

PM Modi interacted with the contingent at his residence, while some athletes joined via video conferencing, including Olympic medalists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

During the meet, PM Modi interacted heavily with the ones who were making their debuts at the multi-sport extravaganza. He motivated them by saying that he will welcome them warmly once they secure a medal. PM Modi also encouraged them to keep the aim of raising the country's tricolour high in their hearts, no matter what their circumstances are, advising them not to ever blame their circumstances as such things hinder progress.

PM Modi interacted with some debutants like Ramita Jindal (air rifle shooting), Reetika Hooda (wrestling), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Nikhat Zareen (boxing) etc.

Via video conferencing, star athlete Neeraj promised PM Modi that he will bring some home-made "churma" once he returns from the Olympics to meet the PM after a fine showing. To this, PM Modi remarked, "Mujhe aapke maa ke haath ka khaaana hai" (I would like to have churma made by your mother).

Updating on his preparation, Neeraj said, "Training is going fine in Germany. I have been playing less because of injury scares. I am trying to stay injury free. I got a gold at an event (Paavo Nurmi games) at Finland recently."

Neeraj urged youngsters to be fearless and have belief in themselves in order to get the best results.

"In my debut Olympics, I got the result because I was fearless, had belief in my game and training. One should be confident, not fear foreign athletes," said Neeraj.

On video conferencing, veteran shuttler Sindhu expressed that she wants to secure a gold medal this time and mark a hat-trick of medal wins.

"This is my third Olympics. I got silver on my debut in 2016, then a bronze in Tokyo. I hope to change the colour of the medal this time. I got experience this time, but Olympics are never easy," she said.

Advising youngsters, Sindhu urged the players to take the Olympics as any other sports tournament and have belief in themselves.

"For the new players, I would like to wish them luck, there is a lot of pressure and excitement. I just want to say that it is like any other tournament. You got to focus and have belief, give your 100 per cent," she said.

Nikhat, who is representing the country in 50 kg boxing, said, "This is my debut. I am excited but also very focused because of how much the country expects from me. I want to make my country proud."

The Paris Olympics 2024 are starting on July 26 and conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

