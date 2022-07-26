Neeraj Chopra ruled out of upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury

Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He has been ruled out due to injury during the World Athletics Championships. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has also released a statement in this regard.

"Team India javelin thrower Mr. Neeraj Chopra had called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concerns. Following his participation in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Mr. Chopra had had an MRI scan done on Monday and, based on it, he has been advised a month's rest by his medical team," Rajeev Mehta, IOA secretary general said in a statement.

Neeraj, after winning the silver medal at the World Championships in Oregon, has also stated about feeling a little discomfort in his thigh "After the 4th throw, I did feel a bit of discomfort in my thigh, I wasn't able to put in that much effort. That was on my mind, but I just wanted to make sure I can throw. So I strapped my thigh. Hopefully it will be fine. I will know by morning how it feels or if there is something to worry about," he said.