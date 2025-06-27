Neeraj Chopra surprises fan with all-expenses paid trip to NC Classic

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 : Double Olympic-medallist Neeraj Chopra showed his signature humility and generosity once again - this time, by surprising a fan with an unforgettable gesture ahead of the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, set to take place at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 5.

Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran, a javelin enthusiast from Coimbatore, had responded to a Tweet on social media, expressing his dream of attending the NC Classic in Bengaluru and requesting Rs 2000 to help cover his expenses.

Neeraj's response, posted on X (formerly Twitter), stunned not just Ranjith but fans across the country. In his Tweet, Neeraj offered him a VVIP experience and a room at Radisson Hotels, which are partners to the NC Classic.

The tweet went viral soon after, garnering many likes and shares. Neeraj's act captured the spirit of the NC Classic, India's first-ever World Athletics Category 'A' Javelin competition, and underscores his commitment to making the sport accessible to all. The NC Classic will host 12 of the best Javelin throwers from around the globe, including the likes of Paris Olympics silver medalist Anderson Peters and former World Champion Julius Yego. Tickets to the blockbuster event are available on District by Zomato.

Recently, Chopra claimed his second title after standing triumphant in the javelin throw contest at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike event on Tuesday.

The reigning world champion, Neeraj, the only person to clear an 85m-plus distance, finished at the top with a throw of 85.29m and registered his 24th straight top-two finish. He continued to extend his dominance, especially after reigning supreme in the Paris Diamond League title last Friday with a mammoth throw of 88.16m.

With new coach Jan Zelenzy in his corner, who holds the world record in men's javelin throw with a 98.48 m effort in 1996, Neeraj touched the 90 m for the first time in his career as he came second at the Doha Diamond League last month.

